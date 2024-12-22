UAB faces Southern Illinois on 3-game win streak

UAB Blazers (8-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-6) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB seeks to build…

UAB Blazers (8-3) at Southern Illinois Salukis (2-6)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Southern Illinois.

The Salukis have gone 1-2 in home games. Southern Illinois has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blazers have gone 2-2 away from home. UAB has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gift Uchenna is scoring 15.1 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Salukis.

Maddie Walsh is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Blazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

