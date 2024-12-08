Live Radio
Tyler Morgan’s double-double powers Texas State to 75-66 victory over Rice

The Associated Press

December 8, 2024, 6:33 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tyler Morgan had 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Texas State defeat Rice 75-66 on Sunday night.

Tylan Pope and Coleton Benson added 13 points apiece for the Bobcats (7-3).

Caden Powell finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Owls (7-3). Trae Broadnax added 13 points and six rebounds. Kellen Amos had 10 points and five assists.

Texas State took the lead with 11:31 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Benson led with nine points for a 35-31 advantage at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

