Tyler Johnson scores 26 to lead Mercer to 89-83 victory over Stetson in OT

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored seven of his 26 points in overtime to lead Mercer to an 89-83…

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored seven of his 26 points in overtime to lead Mercer to an 89-83 victory over Stetson on Sunday.

Johnson had five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (5-4). Alex Holt added 23 points and seven rebounds. Ahmad Robinson scored 16. Robinson made the first of two free throws with 1 second left to force overtime tied at 73.

The Hatters (1-8) were led in scoring by Jordan Wood, who finished with 23 points and two blocks. Josh Massey added 22 points and eight rebounds. Mehki also had 14 points and six assists. The Hatters extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.