Ty Johnson scores 23 to lead UC Davis over UC Santa Barbara 71-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 23 points to lead UC Davis to a 71-60 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Johnson had eight rebounds and three steals for the Aggies (5-4, 2-0 Big West Conference). Niko Rocak totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Leo DeBruhl scored 11.

Kenny Pohto and Stephan D. Swenson scored 16 apiece to lead the Gauchos (6-3, 0-2). Pohto added nine rebounds. Deuce Turner had 11 points.

