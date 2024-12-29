Ty Berry, Brooks Barnhizer lead Northwestern to 85-60 victory over Northeastern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ty Berry made five 3-pointers and scored 23, Brooks Barnhizer totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ty Berry made five 3-pointers and scored 23, Brooks Barnhizer totaled 22 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double, and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Northeastern 85-60 on Sunday.

Berry sank 8 of 10 shots with both misses coming from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (10-3), who have won four in a row and all eight of their home games. Barnhizer made 7 of 13 shots and 8 of 10 free throws on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. He added seven assists.

Nic Martinelli scored 16 for Northwestern. Jalen Leach made three 3-pointers, scoring 11 with four assists.

LA Pratt led the Huskies (8-5) with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting. He grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists. Masai Troutman nailed 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 17.

Pratt hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in a 14-2 run to begin the game for Northeastern. The Wildcats battled back and grabbed their first lead at 28-27 on a 3-pointer by Leach with 3:12 left before halftime. Berry sank a 3 with 30 seconds left to give Northwestern a 35-33 lead at the break.

Pratt hit a jumper to tie the game at the start of the second half, but Berry answered with a 3-pointer and Barnhizer scored in the paint and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

Northwestern travels to play Penn State in Big Ten Conference action on Thursday. Northeastern returns home to host Delaware on Thursday in a Coastal Athletic Association opener.

