Tu’ua leads Cal Baptist against CSU Northridge after 20-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-9) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits CSU Northridge after Anaiyah Tu’ua scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 71-68 win over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Matadors have gone 1-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Yves Cox paces the Matadors with 6.0 boards.

The Lancers are 1-5 in road games. Cal Baptist is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

CSU Northridge averages 55.8 points per game, 21.9 fewer points than the 77.7 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Kilty averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Grace Schmidt is shooting 48.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lancers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

