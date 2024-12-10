Tu’ua leads Cal Baptist against CSU Northridge after 20-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-9) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6, 0-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-9) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6, 0-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits CSU Northridge after Anaiyah Tu’ua scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 71-68 victory over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Matadors are 1-2 on their home court. CSU Northridge is fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds. Yves Cox leads the Matadors with 6.0 boards.

The Lancers are 1-5 in road games. Cal Baptist is ninth in the WAC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Schmidt averaging 3.4.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 60.3 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 76.4 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Tumlin is scoring 7.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Matadors.

Schmidt is shooting 48.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Lancers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.