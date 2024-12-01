Turner’s 18 help Texas State defeat Texas Southern 72-59

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Turner scored 18 points as Texas State beat Texas Southern 72-59 on Sunday night. Turner added…

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Turner scored 18 points as Texas State beat Texas Southern 72-59 on Sunday night.

Turner added three steals for the Bobcats (5-3). Tyler Morgan added 13 points while going 6 of 15 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Kaden Gumbs had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Kavion McClain led the way for the Tigers (2-6) with 12 points and three steals. Kenny Hunter added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Texas Southern. Zaire Hayes also recorded 10 points.

