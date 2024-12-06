Turner leads Harvard against Rhode Island after 27-point game

Rhode Island Rams (4-6) at Harvard Crimson (9-1) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Rhode Island after…

Rhode Island Rams (4-6) at Harvard Crimson (9-1)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Rhode Island after Harmoni Turner scored 27 points in Harvard’s 54-52 win over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Crimson are 3-0 on their home court. Harvard averages 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Rams have gone 2-1 away from home. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Anaelle Dutat averaging 9.1.

Harvard is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Rhode Island allows to opponents. Rhode Island averages 60.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 56.5 Harvard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Rocco is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 5.8 points.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

