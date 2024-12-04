Turner, Georgia Bulldogs to host Micheaux and the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-4) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Turner and Georgia…

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-4)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Turner and Georgia host Rose Micheaux and Virginia Tech in non-conference play.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Georgia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia Tech is 6-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia averages 68.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 64.5 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 20.2 more points per game (80.5) than Georgia gives up to opponents (60.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points.

Matilda Ekh averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

