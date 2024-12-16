Turner, Georgia Bulldogs to host Gamble and the UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-5) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Turner and Georgia…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-5)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Turner and Georgia host Jayde Gamble and UNC Greensboro in non-conference play.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. Georgia is seventh in the SEC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Woolfolk averaging 6.0.

The Spartans are 1-2 on the road. UNC Greensboro ranks eighth in the SoCon with 25.2 rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 6.4.

Georgia averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Gamble is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

