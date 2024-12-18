Turner and UCSB host Loyola Marymount

UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-2 Big West) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCSB Gauchos (7-3, 0-2 Big West) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces Loyola Marymount after Deuce Turner scored 23 points in UCSB’s 83-66 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Lions have gone 3-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gauchos have gone 2-1 away from home. UCSB is fifth in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 3.0.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). UCSB has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Stephan D. Swenson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

