Turner and Harvard host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (4-6) at Harvard Crimson (9-1)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Rhode Island after Harmoni Turner scored 27 points in Harvard’s 54-52 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Crimson have gone 3-0 at home. Harvard averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Rams are 2-1 in road games. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 giving up 54.2 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Harvard averages 70.7 points, 16.5 more per game than the 54.2 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Rodriguez is shooting 55.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Crimson.

Sophie Phillips averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

