Turner and Harvard host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (6-4) at Harvard Crimson (10-1) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (6-4) at Harvard Crimson (10-1)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Boston University after Harmoni Turner scored 26 points in Harvard’s 60-48 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Crimson are 4-0 on their home court. Harvard is fifth in the Ivy League with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Turner averaging 14.0.

The Terriers are 2-2 on the road. Boston University ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Harvard scores 69.7 points, 8.9 more per game than the 60.8 Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabrielle Anderson is averaging 5.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals for the Crimson.

Alex Giannaros is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Terriers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.