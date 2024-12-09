Tulsa visits San Jose State, aims to stop road slide

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) at San Jose State Spartans (6-4) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) at San Jose State Spartans (6-4)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will look to break its three-game road slide when the Golden Hurricane visit San Jose State.

The Spartans are 4-2 on their home court. San Jose State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 on the road. Tulsa is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

San Jose State scores 65.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 65.1 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.