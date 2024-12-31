Tulsa takes on North Texas following Crawford’s 36-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-6, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (9-4, 1-0 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-6, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (9-4, 1-0 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays North Texas after Delanie Crawford scored 36 points in Tulsa’s 93-84 win over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. North Texas is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 in conference games. Tulsa scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

North Texas’ average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 7.9 more points per game (69.5) than North Texas gives up to opponents (61.6).

The Eagles and Golden Hurricane square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is averaging 11.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

Crawford is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

