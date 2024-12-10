Tulsa plays San Jose State on 3-game road slide

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) at San Jose State Spartans (6-4) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5) at San Jose State Spartans (6-4)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits San Jose State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Spartans have gone 4-2 at home. San Jose State ranks fifth in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Rylei Waugh averaging 2.9.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 in road games. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 36.0%.

San Jose State averages 65.7 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 65.1 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djessira Diawara is shooting 52.9% and averaging 10.1 points for the Spartans.

Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.