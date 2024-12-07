Tulsa hosts Southern after Johnson’s 21-point showing

Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -7.5;…

Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Tulsa after Jordan Johnson scored 21 points in Southern’s 73-70 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 on their home court. Tulsa has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars have gone 1-4 away from home. Southern has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

Tulsa is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Golden Hurricane.

Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

