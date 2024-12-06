Tulsa hosts Manning and Southern

Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Tulsa after…

Southern Jaguars (3-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Tulsa after Joe Manning scored 21 points in Southern’s 73-70 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-2 in home games. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 4.4.

The Jaguars have gone 1-4 away from home. Southern is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulsa scores 75.0 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 70.4 Southern allows. Southern averages 9.1 more points per game (85.7) than Tulsa gives up to opponents (76.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Johnson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Jaguars.

