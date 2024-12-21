Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers meet in West Palm Beach, Florida

Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-5) West Palm Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes…

Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-5)

West Palm Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on No. 18 Tennessee in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Golden Hurricane have a 6-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Tulsa has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Volunteers have a 10-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulsa averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 34.4 more points per game (96.9) than Tulsa allows to opponents (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Volunteers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

