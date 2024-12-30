Tulane visits Thomas and Charlotte

Tulane Green Wave (6-7) at Charlotte 49ers (7-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Tulane…

Tulane Green Wave (6-7) at Charlotte 49ers (7-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Tulane after Jaehshon Thomas scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 84-81 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The 49ers have gone 5-2 at home. Charlotte is eighth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Green Wave have gone 0-2 away from home. Tulane scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Charlotte’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Charlotte has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

The 49ers and Green Wave square off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists for the 49ers.

Kaleb Banks is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.9 points for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

