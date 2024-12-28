Tulane visits Moore and Florida Atlantic

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Tulane Green Wave (7-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-5)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Tulane after Jada Moore scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 68-52 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Owls have gone 5-1 in home games. Florida Atlantic is the AAC leader with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alana Rouser averaging 4.8.

The Green Wave have gone 0-2 away from home. Tulane is the AAC leader with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 4.7.

Florida Atlantic averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The Owls and Green Wave meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Owls.

Dyllan Hanna is averaging 5.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Green Wave.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.