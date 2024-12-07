Tulane visits George Mason following Haynes’ 25-point game

Tulane Green Wave (4-5) at George Mason Patriots (6-3) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5;…

Tulane Green Wave (4-5) at George Mason Patriots (6-3)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Tulane after Jalen Haynes scored 25 points in George Mason’s 74-52 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Patriots are 5-1 in home games. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by K.D. Johnson averaging 2.9.

The Green Wave have gone 0-1 away from home. Tulane is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Patriots.

Kaleb Banks is averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Green Wave.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

