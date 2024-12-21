Tulane plays UL Monroe, aims for 4th straight home win

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Tulane Green Wave (6-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will try…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Tulane Green Wave (6-4)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Green Wave play UL Monroe.

The Green Wave are 5-1 in home games. Tulane is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warhawks are 1-3 on the road. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 2.4.

Tulane is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.3% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Green Wave.

Jakayla Johnson is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Warhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.