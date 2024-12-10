Tulane hosts Southern Miss after Montgomery’s 21-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6) New Orleans; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-6)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Tulane after Cobie Montgomery scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 81-64 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Green Wave have gone 4-2 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC in team defense, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Southern Miss ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Tulane scores 72.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Williams is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 steals.

Denijay Harris is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.