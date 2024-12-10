Tulane hosts North Dakota State after Whittington’s 23-point performance

North Dakota State Bison (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-4) New Orleans; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts…

North Dakota State Bison (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-4)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts North Dakota State after Kyren Whittington scored 23 points in Tulane’s 87-70 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Green Wave have gone 2-1 at home. Tulane has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison are 2-1 on the road. North Dakota State ranks seventh in the Summit with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 4.9.

Tulane averages 72.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 63.7 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whittington is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Koenen is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.