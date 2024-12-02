Tulane faces SE Louisiana, looks to stop 3-game skid

SE Louisiana Lions (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

SE Louisiana Lions (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -7.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Green Wave play SE Louisiana.

The Green Wave have gone 4-1 at home. Tulane averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Sam Hines Jr. averaging 7.1.

Tulane scores 74.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 68.4 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Green Wave.

Hines is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.