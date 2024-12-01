Tulane faces SE Louisiana, looks to end 3-game skid

SE Louisiana Lions (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane comes into…

SE Louisiana Lions (3-4) at Tulane Green Wave (4-4)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane comes into the matchup with SE Louisiana as losers of three games in a row.

The Green Wave are 4-1 in home games. Tulane is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. SE Louisiana is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Tulane averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Banks is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Green Wave.

Sam Hines Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

