Tucker and the Long Beach State Beach take on conference foe Hawaii

Long Beach State Beach (4-3, 1-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-2)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Savannah Tucker and Long Beach State visit Daejah Phillips and Hawaii on Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-1 on their home court. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 11.1 assists per game led by Phillips averaging 2.7.

The Beach are 1-0 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Hawaii scores 59.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 74.4 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State scores 9.0 more points per game (66.3) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (57.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ritorya Tamilo is shooting 60.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine.

Patricia Chung averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

