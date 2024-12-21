Troy wins 77-57 over Georgia State in a Sun Belt opener

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby’s 22 points helped Troy defeat Georgia State 77-57 on Saturday in a Sun Belt…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Rigsby’s 22 points helped Troy defeat Georgia State 77-57 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Rigsby shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Trojans (8-4). Tayton Conerway added 13 points while going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had five assists and three steals. Marcus Rigsby Jr. had 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Jelani Hamilton led the Panthers (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Georgia State also got 10 points from Zarigue Nutter. Toneari Lane also had nine points.

