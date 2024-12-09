Troy visits Cryer and No. 17 Houston

Troy Trojans (5-3) at Houston Cougars (5-3) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Houston hosts Troy after…

Troy Trojans (5-3) at Houston Cougars (5-3)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Houston hosts Troy after LJ Cryer scored 20 points in Houston’s 79-51 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. Houston is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 2-2 on the road. Troy has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

Houston is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Troy allows to opponents. Troy has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

Marcus Rigsby Jr. is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 7.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

