Troy Trojans square off against the Toledo Rockets

Toledo Rockets (5-2) vs. Troy Trojans (5-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy squares off against Toledo in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Trojans have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Troy has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 5-2 in non-conference play. Toledo averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Troy averages 77.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 73.7 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Troy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zay Dyer is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Trojans.

Sammi Mikonovwicz is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rockets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

