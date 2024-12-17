Troy plays Toledo

Toledo Rockets (5-2) vs. Troy Trojans (5-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces Toledo at…

Toledo Rockets (5-2) vs. Troy Trojans (5-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces Toledo at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Trojans are 5-5 in non-conference play. Troy is the best team in the Sun Belt with 15.2 fast break points.

The Rockets are 5-2 in non-conference play. Toledo is sixth in the MAC scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Troy averages 77.2 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 73.7 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 68.7 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 73.3 Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zay Dyer is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Trojans.

Kendall Carruthers averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

