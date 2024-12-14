Troy hosts Memphis following Boler’s 22-point showing

Memphis Tigers (2-6) at Troy Trojans (4-5) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Troy after TI’lan…

Memphis Tigers (2-6) at Troy Trojans (4-5)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Troy after TI’lan Boler scored 22 points in Memphis’ 82-69 loss to the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Trojans are 1-0 on their home court. Troy ranks second in college basketball with 45.4 rebounds led by Zay Dyer averaging 8.9.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Memphis has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Troy scores 76.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 82.3 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 72.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.0 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Trojans.

Boler is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

