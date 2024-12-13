Troy hosts Boler and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (2-6) at Troy Trojans (4-5) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Troy after…

Memphis Tigers (2-6) at Troy Trojans (4-5)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Troy after TI’lan Boler scored 22 points in Memphis’ 82-69 loss to the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 in home games. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt with 42.7 points in the paint led by Zay Dyer averaging 7.0.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Memphis has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Troy averages 76.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 82.3 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Troy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Trojans.

Elauna Eaton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

