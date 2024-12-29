Treysen Eaglestaff scores 19 as North Dakota cruises past Waldorf College 97-57

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff’s 19 points helped North Dakota defeat Waldorf College 97-57 on Sunday night. Eaglestaff…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff’s 19 points helped North Dakota defeat Waldorf College 97-57 on Sunday night.

Eaglestaff shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-9). Mier Panoam added 13 points and six rebounds. Zach Kraft had 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Gene Noble led the way for the Warriors with 12 points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Ferguson scored 10 and Ugo Ejiofor pitched in with nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

