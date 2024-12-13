Traylor and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks visit conference foe Texas A&M-CC

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-2, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-2, 0-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashlyn Traylor and SFA visit Paige Allen and Texas A&M-CC in Southland play.

The Islanders have gone 3-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC scores 64.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Ladyjacks have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents.

Texas A&M-CC makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). SFA averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Ladyjacks match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Whitner is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 7.3 points.

Avery VanSickle averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 53.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.