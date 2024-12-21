Tramble and Oral Roberts host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (6-6) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Wichita State Shockers (6-6) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Wichita State after Makyra Tramble scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 76-63 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 on their home court. Oral Roberts ranks sixth in the Summit with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Ruthie Udoumoh averaging 12.0.

The Shockers have gone 2-1 away from home. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Taylor Jameson averaging 3.3.

Oral Roberts makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Wichita State has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Udoumoh is averaging 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Jayla Murray is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

