Towson Tigers to host Columbia Lions Sunday

Columbia Lions (8-4) at Towson Tigers (2-8)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Columbia in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Tigers are 1-2 in home games. Towson allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Lions have gone 2-2 away from home. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 6.4.

Towson is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 74.0 points per game, 2.9 more than the 71.1 Towson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers.

Page is averaging 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lions.

