Towson Tigers to host Columbia Lions Sunday

The Associated Press

December 28, 2024, 3:41 AM

Columbia Lions (8-4) at Towson Tigers (2-8)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Columbia in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Tigers are 1-2 in home games. Towson allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Lions have gone 2-2 away from home. Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Perri Page averaging 6.4.

Towson is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia averages 74.0 points per game, 2.9 more than the 71.1 Towson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers.

Page is averaging 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

