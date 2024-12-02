Tonje leads No. 15 Wisconsin against Michigan after 22-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin plays Michigan…

Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (8-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin plays Michigan after John Tonje scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 74-53 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Badgers are 6-0 in home games. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 85.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Wolverines play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Michigan has a 5-1 record against opponents above .500.

Wisconsin averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wisconsin allows.

The Badgers and Wolverines face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is shooting 52.7% and averaging 22.9 points for the Badgers.

Tre Donaldson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolverines.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.