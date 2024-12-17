Toledo takes on No. 15 Houston after Lewis’ 21-point outing

Toledo Rockets (6-4) at Houston Cougars (6-3) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits No. 15 Houston after…

Toledo Rockets (6-4) at Houston Cougars (6-3)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits No. 15 Houston after Sam Lewis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 93-87 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Cougars are 5-0 on their home court. Houston is 6-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rockets are 2-2 on the road. Toledo is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

