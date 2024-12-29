Toledo Rockets head to the No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (6-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -21.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Purdue takes on Toledo in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-0 at home. Purdue is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.8 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 8.3.

The Rockets are 2-3 on the road. Toledo is third in the MAC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Purdue is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 47.0% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.5 more points per game (78.3) than Purdue allows to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 12.9 points, 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Boilermakers.

Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

