Toledo hosts Doyle and Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Toledo Rockets (8-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Toledo after Alecia Doyle scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 92-44 win over the Viterbo V-Hawks.

The Rockets have gone 5-0 at home. Toledo is seventh in the MAC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Robinson averaging 6.0.

The Huskies are 2-3 on the road. Northern Illinois is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Toledo’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 68.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 67.1 Toledo gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets.

Doyle is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Huskies.

