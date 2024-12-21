Todorovic leads Pepperdine against UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (7-4, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7) Malibu, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UC Davis Aggies (7-4, 2-0 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (5-7)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts UC Davis after Stefan Todorovic scored 32 points in Pepperdine’s 79-76 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Waves have gone 4-2 at home. Pepperdine is seventh in the WCC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Aggies are 3-3 on the road. UC Davis is eighth in the Big West giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Pepperdine makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). UC Davis has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Leo DeBruhl is averaging 11.1 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

