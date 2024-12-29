Todorovic and Pepperdine host No. 14 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC) Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces No.…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) at Pepperdine Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC)

Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces No. 14 Gonzaga after Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 91-80 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves are 5-2 on their home court. Pepperdine scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in road games. Gonzaga ranks sixth in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 10.0.

Pepperdine averages 75.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 69.1 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Bulldogs match up Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Waves.

Nolan Hickman is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

