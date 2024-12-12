Todd’s 23 lead Arkansas State past UT Arlington 83-79

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 23 points in Arkansas State’s 83-79 victory against UT Arlington on Thursday night.…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 23 points in Arkansas State’s 83-79 victory against UT Arlington on Thursday night.

Todd added eight rebounds for the Red Wolves (8-3). Joseph Pinion added 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Kobe Julien shot 2 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Mavericks (4-6) were led in scoring by Jaden Wells, who finished with 19 points. Diante Smith added 15 points and two steals for UT Arlington. Lance Ware had 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.