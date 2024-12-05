Todd’s 15 lead Arkansas State past Jackson State 66-64

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd’s 15 points helped Arkansas State defeat Jackson State 66-64 on Thursday night. Todd shot…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd’s 15 points helped Arkansas State defeat Jackson State 66-64 on Thursday night.

Todd shot 5 for 18 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (6-3). Izaiyah Nelson added 14 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line while he also had nine rebounds and three steals. Avery Felts shot 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and five steals.

The Tigers (0-9) were led in scoring by Shannon Grant, who finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Juan Reyna added 12 points for Jackson State. Jayme Mitchell also had 10 points, three steals and two blocks. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

