Todd leads Arkansas State against UAB after 23-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-3) at UAB Blazers (5-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5;…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-3) at UAB Blazers (5-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits UAB after Taryn Todd scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 83-79 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Blazers have gone 4-2 in home games. UAB is second in the AAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 3.2.

The Red Wolves are 1-1 in road games. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Derrian Ford averaging 6.0.

UAB makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Arkansas State’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than UAB has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 7.4 points.

Todd is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Red Wolves.

