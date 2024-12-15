Todd, Arkansas State defeat UAB 98-89 in OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Taryn Todd scored 31 points, five in the overtime, as Arkansas State knocked off UAB 98-89…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Taryn Todd scored 31 points, five in the overtime, as Arkansas State knocked off UAB 98-89 on Sunday night.

Todd also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Red Wolves (9-3). Kobe Julien shot 9 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 25 points. Izaiyah Nelson shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds and three blocks.

The Blazers (5-6) were led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. UAB also got 22 points and three steals from Tyren Moore. Ja’Borri McGhee finished with 10 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

