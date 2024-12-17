Timko scores 29, Delaware takes down Misericordia 92-75

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Erik Timko had 29 points in Delaware’s 92-75 victory against Misericordia on Tuesday. Timko shot 8…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Erik Timko had 29 points in Delaware’s 92-75 victory against Misericordia on Tuesday.

Timko shot 8 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Blue Hens (7-4). John Camden added 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds and three steals. Niels Lane had 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Matt Prociak led the in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Misericordia also got 10 points and four assists from Arvel Chandler. Kevin Lazdowsky also had 10 points.

Delaware entered halftime up 46-33. Timko paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Timko scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

